Central Florida Spotlight sits down with John Morgan to talk about legalizing marijuana

ORLANDO, Fla. — The man who pushed and paid millions toward legalizing medical marijuana is now lending his name to the recreational use of the drug.

Attorney John Morgan sat down with Channel 9 Anchor Greg Warmoth for Central Florida Spotlight this Sunday.

Morgan said he’s lending his name and voice to the efforts for several reasons.

One reason is to keep unsafe versions of the drug off the streets.

Watch Warmoth’s entire interview with Morgan about Amendment 3 on Channel 9 at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Read: Remembering Orlando Magic Co-Founder Pat Williams: ‘We won the lottery when you picked us’

Famed ‘Pot daddy’ John Morgan becomes face of Florida marijuana legalization effort Florida’s injury attorney John Morgan is once again getting in front of the cameras – to push to legalize recreational marijuana through the November ballot (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group