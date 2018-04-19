0 Central Florida students prepare for 'National School Walkout'

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Thousands of students across the country are set to walk out of class Friday,April 20, the 19th anniversary of the shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.

The student-led protest is intended to create discussion about gun control measures, strengthening background checks, banning on bump stocks and more.

The walkout begins at 10 a.m., and local school district officials said they're prepared.

Brevard County:

Flagler County:

“Regarding another round of planned nationwide walkouts: Flagler Schools has worked with student leaders in addressing their concerns. Should students opt to join the latest round of nationwide protests, our faculty and staff will encourage our students to respect and honor the memories of the 17 souls lost in Parkland,” said Jason Wheeler with the Flagler County School District.

Lake County:

While the district is not aware of any organized walkouts Friday, district officials said they would work with students to hear and address their concerns.

The district is heavy in testing season and school officials want to minimize disruptions, said Sherri Owens, with the Lake County School District.

“We've established a student advisory council, with representatives from each high school, and we're circulating a safety survey so students can tell us what steps they'd like us to take next. Students who participate in peaceful, non-disruptive demonstrations will not be punished, but we strongly encourage them to use the advisory council and survey as an alternative way to make their voices heard,” Owens said.

Marion County:

District officials said that instead of a walkout, students are asked to use a 30-minute time period to exchange ideas, discuss differing opinions and offer hard-thought solutions on how the community should address school tragedies.

Orange County:

“Orange County Public Schools is neither encouraging nor discouraging student activities related to proposed walkouts at schools throughout the country on Friday, April 20. Each school will handle their student requests on an individual basis. There are no plans to discipline students for mutually-agreed-upon activities,” said Lorena Arias, with the Orange County School District.

Osceola County:

A spokesperson for the district said she’s not aware of any planned walkouts, however, the superintendent sent out a message to parents and students March 13 reminding students the importance of being in class.

“If students make the choice to leave class on April 20, administrators and teachers will not confront students," said Dana Schafer, with the Osceola County School District.

"Teachers will continue to teach and educate students. Students will be directed to return to class.”

“Our schools are encouraging students to remain focused on learning while knowing that the School Board has been and continues to keep student safety as a top priority. While we respect the students’ opinions and encourage respectful use of their voices to advocate for positions which they feel strongly about, student learning is our number one priority.

"School principals in Osceola County have been and will continue to meet with their student leaders to discuss appropriate avenues to communicate their messages with influential leaders instead of activities that take away instructional time,” said Dana Schafer with the Osceola County School District.

Polk County:

Seminole County:

“They are not endorsed by the schools or district. Students that choose to participate will not be disciplined as long as they do so in the agreed upon area, where they will be supervised by school staff/administration, and as long as they do not extend past the agreed upon duration," the spokesperson said.

"School and class activities will occur as normal for any student that chooses to not participate.

"In addition, students that choose to participate must obviously weigh any information they may miss as a result, since instruction will continue to occur in their classes.”

Sumter County:

Volusia County:

“This is a student-led event, and each Volusia High School has a plan based on their students’ interest in participating," said Nancy Wait, with the Volusia County School District. "Our student leaders are working in concert with administration to make sure what they are planning is organized, appropriate and safe for the students who wish to participate.

“Some schools have been planning their events for weeks; others do not have students planning anything more elaborate than a moment of silence. These events are not public and are closed to the media. Students will be required to follow proper procedures if they intend to walk off campus."

