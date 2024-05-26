Central Florida Tourism Oversight District administrator joins Orlando International Airport board

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 23 named Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Administrator Stephanie Kopelousosas and FBC Mortgage co-CEO Joe Nunziata to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority board, which oversees the authority that manages the Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport.

Kopelousos in March became administrator of the governmental board that oversees land that encompasses Walt Disney World in March. She previously was director of legislative and intergovernmental affairs for the executive office for DeSantis prior to joining the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. She also previously was secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation.

Read: Memorial day weekend kicks off with calm crowds, no violence reported at Daytona Beach

Nunziata serves on boards for the FBC Mortgage Charitable Foundation, the Seminole and Orange County Sheriff Foundations and Orlando Police Department Foundation.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group