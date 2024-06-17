MISSING: Marion County woman with the mental capacity of a 9-year-old vanishes

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that it is searching for a 25-year-old woman who vanished Sunday.

Deputies sent out an alert after Alisha Jean Rimas was reported missing.

Deputies said she was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday near her home on Southwest 34th Court in Ocala.

Read: ‘It’s years worth of work gone’ Orlando business owner devastated after food truck was stolen

The Sheriff’s Office said that she could be wearing blue jean shorts with tennis shoes.

Deputies said Rimas has her gray and black mixed terrier dog with her.

Read: Tornado that damaged Florida’s Gulf Coast was too small to register on radar, officials say

Rimas has been diagnosed with autism and has the mental capacity of a 9-year-old, investigators said.

Anyone who knows where she could be is asked to call 911.

See a map of where she was last seen below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group