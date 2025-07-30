Central Florida under heat advisory Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — A heat advisory is in effect for all Central Florida counties on Wednesday.

The heat index is expected to soar to between 105 and 110 degrees.

Residents across Central Florida should prepare for another sweltering day, with peak heat index values likely to reach dangerous levels.

The advisory comes as heat and humidity continue to pose significant concerns for the region.

Scattered showers are anticipated to develop this afternoon, offering some temporary cooling, particularly in the late afternoon hours.

Looking ahead, temperatures are forecasted to gradually decrease over the next few days, with highs returning to near seasonal levels by the weekend.

This change is expected to bring some respite from the oppressive heat.

Additionally, a nearby front will contribute to increased rain chances over the weekend, potentially offering further relief from the heat and humidity.

