Central Florida warms up, could hit record temps by end of week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is starting to warm up after a few weeks of roller-coaster temperatures.

Temperature started to warm up on Monday during the day and into the evening, temps won’t be nearly as cold as the last few nights.

Things will get a little more humid Monday nights as well.

As the week progresses, each day will get warmer as we hit the 80s by Wednesday and the mid-80s by Friday – nearing record temperatures.

The heat will linger into the weekend, with rain looking only spotty throughout the week.

