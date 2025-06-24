Central Florida’s heatwave continues, but rain relief is on the horizon

ORLANDO, Fla. — People in Central Florida can expect another hot day on Tuesday with temperatures reaching the upper 80s at the coast and low to mid-90s inland.

There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday afternoon, meaning limited relief from the heat.

The heat index is expected to be between 98 and 103 degrees, so folks are advised to take precautions to stay safe in the heat.

As the week progresses, the weather will remain hot and muggy, but rain chances are expected to increase.

More abundant rain and storms are anticipated towards the end of the week.

