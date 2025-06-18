Central Florida’s heatwave persists with minimal rain relief

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents are in for another hot and steamy day on Wednesday.

Afternoon temperatures soar into the low-to-mid 90s across the region.

The combination of high temperatures and humidity will also push heat index values to 98 to 102 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast only has a 20% chance of rain or scattered showers in the afternoon.

Thursday, temperatures will climb further into the mid-90s, with heat index values possibly exceeding 100 degrees again.

Rain chances will continue to remain low, around 20 to 30%.

An increase in moisture will occur by Friday and into the weekend, raising the likelihood of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

