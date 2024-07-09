Changes coming to Hourglass District townhome project in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The plans for a community of townhomes in Orlando’s popular Hourglass District have been updated by the developer, according to city records.

Originally filed in February, the Hourglass townhomes are planned for a 2.1-acre lot at the corner of Clark and Raehn Streets, just north of Curry Ford Road and east of South Bumby Avenue.

The new plans, submitted to the city by applicant Z Development Services on behalf of Orlando-based developer National Real Estate, reduce the number of townhomes from 39 to 36, and lowers the maximum height of the buildings — which will remain three stories — from 45 feet to 39 feet, 2 inches.

