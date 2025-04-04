Big changes could be coming to Florida school graduation tests

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some big changes could be on the way for Florida students.

The changes have to do with graduation testing.

The state Senate just passed a bill that would scrap the requirement for students to pass algebra and English language arts tests to get a standard diploma.

Sen. Corey Simon, who’s behind the bill, said this is about putting students first, not just teaching to a test.

“We are wanting to make sure that our kids are not becoming robots to just being able to take a test. I think we have heard from parents over the years that all we do is teach tests and teach to the tests,” Simon said.

The House hasn’t taken it up yet, but if they do, it could mark a major shift in how Florida approaches education.

