0 Changes coming to school start times in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Big changes are coming to when you will pick up and drop off your children at schools in Volusia County.

Close to 24,000 students, teachers and parents weighed in on the three different options the district was proposing for school start rimes, but the school district chose a completely different plan.

WFTV reporter Mike Springer spoke to some of the parents, who said they are upset because none of those original options was chosen.

TRENDING NOW:

Not only did the school board not select any of the three options people were asked to vote on, but middle school students will start 35 minutes later at 9:30 a.m.

Some parents said it’s a problem when you're trying to drop your children off at school and get to work.

Next year, Cathy Pletcher will be getting her 8-year-old granddaughter, Annabell, out the door and ready for school even earlier.

“We just do our routine, up at 6:30, get her ready, out the door by 7:40 and off to school,” Pletcher said.

The Volusia County School Board voted Thursday night to approve a new bell schedule for all grade levels.

Elementary schools will go from 7:50 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., instead of the current times of 7:55 a.m. to 2:05 p.m. Middle school will now go from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. instead of 8:55 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. High school will go from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., starting almost an hour later than its current 7:25 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. schedule.

“I clearly believe this is in the best interest of students,” said school board President Carl Persis.

Persis said the school board was aiming for later start times for elementary and high school students. He feels the extra hours of sleep will lead to better performance for high schoolers and said the board wanted to keep the elementary school schedule as close to what it was as possible.

Parents worry the high school schedule will make it harder on students who have jobs or sports practice after school and that the 9:30 a.m. middle school start time will make dropping kids off at school and making it to work on time difficult.

“Hopefully all the kids can adjust to it, as well as the parents,” Pletcher said.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.