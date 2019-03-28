Nearly a dozen arrested in Orange County apartment complex drug bust

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Some Orange County residents were on high alert after a drug raid took place at an apartment complex Wednesday evening.
Deputies arrested nearly a dozen people at a complex in the area of South Rio Grande Avenue and Orange Blossom Trail that investigators said is plagued by drugs and prostitution.
Neighbors said they weren't surprised by the events and that they've been scared of the area.
"Come in there, people on the ground -- SWAT team and guns," said neighbor Brian Edgar. "Yeah, but it doesn't surprise me around this neighborhood.
"I was scared because I live in the second trailer behind them and bullets can go right through these trailers like paper," said another neighbor John Walsh.
Most of the suspects appeared on drugs, guns and trafficking charges today from the Orange County Jail.
The raid netted charges for at least 11 people. SWAT members moved in with armored vehicles and surrounded the apartment building telling residents to take cover.
The charges range from trafficking in heroin and cocaine to firearm possession by felons.
At least three loaded guns were found inside the apartment, one of which had been reported as stolen.
