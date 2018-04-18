Channel 9's Greg Warmoth speaks with former FBI Director James Comey

ORLANDO, Fla. - Channel 9’s WFTV Greg Warmoth is the only anchor in the state of Florida who interviewed former FBI Director James Comey.
Comey has been vocal about his experiences with President Donald Trump since he sat down for an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos about his new book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership."
During an eight-minute interview, Warmoth asked Comey about Trump, Hillary Clinton, the White House, the Pulse nightclub terror attack and the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Comey compared Trump to a mob boss and said he believes he’s morally unfit to be president.
Trump fired Comey last year.
Warmoth also asked Comey's reaction when the president tweeted that Comey should be arrested.
"You know, my initial reaction honestly, is a bit of 'oh there he goes again,' but then I stop myself, because in my shrug, there's a danger, because I bet a lot of people shrug at that and that means we're becoming numb to something that is not OK to something that is not normal," Comey said.
