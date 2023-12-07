Local

From the archives: Watch Martie Salt interview legendary TV producer Norman Lear in 1984

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — People around the world are reacting to the news that TV legend Norman Lear passed away this week.

Lear was an influential television writer and producer who created series including “All in the Family,” and “The Jeffersons.”

Channel 9 dug into our archives and found a 1984 interview with Lear and retired Channel 9 anchor Martie Salt.

Read: Norman Lear, ‘All in the Family’ creator, dies at 101

Salt spoke via satellite with Lear about the show “a.k.a. Pablo,” which feathered the story of Mexican-American stand-up comic Paul Rivera.

