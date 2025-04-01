Charges filed after former educators accused of having teens at wild house party in Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida state attorney’s office has filed charges against two former educators accused of throwing a wild house party.

Police said the house party in Cocoa Beach took place in January, and several teenagers were at the home.

Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan and Karly Anderson both worked at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School and are now facing multiple charges related to the party.

State Attorney William Scheiner said in part, “Florida’s laws dealing with open house parties and underage drinking are meant to keep our young people and communities safe. These laws are in place to deter the conduct that exposes our youth to harm.”

