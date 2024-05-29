Chick-fil-A to open on hospital campus near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

AdventHealth Orlando’s campus soon will add a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Signage for the chicken chain has gone up on a retail space connected to the Central Florida division headquarters at 550 E. Rollins St. The site for Chick-fil-A, which will not have a drive-thru, is next to a Starbucks being built out in the former Credo location.

AdventHealth was not immediately available for comment on when the restaurant will open.

Read: Nonstop ‘Disney to Disney’ flight resumes at Orlando International Airport

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

AdventHealth Apopka opens new floor for more patients AdventHealth Apopka unveiled a $26.3 million expansion on Monday. (AdventHealth)

©2024 Cox Media Group