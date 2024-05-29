Local

Nonstop flight ‘Disney to Disney’ resumes at Orlando International Airport

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The nonstop flight from Orange County, Florida, to Orange County, California, will take passengers from Disney World to Disneyland.

Breeze Airways resumes the seasonal nonstop service flight “Disney to Disney” on Wednesday. 

The nonstop flight will take off from Orlando International Airport to John Wayne Airport. 

Airline officials said the Orange County to Orange County flights will start at $89.

The flight will depart from MCO on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

