Chick-Fil-A Orlando supports AdventHealth for children with cookie fundraiser

ORLANDO, Fla. — Participating Orlando Chick-fil-A restaurants are teaming up with AdventHealth for Children for a two-week-long fundraiser during August.

From Aug. 19 through Aug. 31, for each Chocolate Chunk Cookie sold (individual, 6-pack or tray), a portion of the proceeds will benefit the children’s hospital at AdventHealth.

Guests who purchase a Chocolate Chunk Cookie during the fundraiser will also receive a vinyl sticker.

Read: Whataburger fast-food restaurants to make Orlando comeback

“We are so proud to support AdventHealth, an organization making a daily impact for children and their families in our community,” said Matt Beach, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Millenia. “We hope our neighbors will come out to show their support by enjoying a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.”

In addition, Chick-fil-A restaurants in Orlando are supporting the hospital staff by providing free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwiches to hospital employees through the Chick-fil-A App on August 19 and 20.

Read: Wally Amos, 88, of cookie fame, died at home in Hawaii. He lost Famous Amos but found other success

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group