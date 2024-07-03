Chick-fil-A in the works in Kissimmee

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is being proposed in Kissimmee as that brand and chicken restaurants in general continue to grow in the region.

National firm Bowman Consulting filed plans with Osceola County for a Chick-fil-A location connected to a Publix-anchored plaza at 3267 Vineland Road, between State Road 417 and Osceola Parkway. The proposed Chick-fil-A would be 5,428 square feet on a 74,013-square-foot lot, with two drive-thru lanes and 55 parking spaces.

Read: Fourth of July: What deals and freebies can you get for Independence Day?

Bowman could not be reached for comment.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group