Child found with gun on school bus headed to Ocala elementary school, police say

OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala said an elementary school student was found with a gun on a school bus Monday morning.

Officers said the firearm was safely recovered, and the juvenile was taken into custody without incident.

Police said the incident happened at SW 14th Street and SW 27th Avenue as the bus was en route to College Park Elementary.

No injuries were reported, and all other students on the bus were unharmed.

The incident remains under active investigation as detectives work closely with school officials and the juvenile justice system to determine how the firearm was obtained and whether any threats were made or intended.

The Ocala Police Department expressed gratitude for the swift actions of the bus driver who reported the situation and for the cooperation of school staff and transportation personnel.

Police said due to the age of the individual involved, no identifying information will be released, but additional details may be shared as the investigation progresses.

Marion County Public Schools released the following statement to Channel 9:

“Weapons are not acceptable on school property including school buses.

As outlined in our Code of Student Conduct, consequences are serious and severe if students choose to ignore this.

The messaging shared with College Park parents included this:

“Good morning, this is College Park Elementary School, letting you know one of our fourth-grade students brought a gun onto the bus in their backpack this morning.

The student did not threaten anyone with the weapon; however, other students saw it and reported it to the bus driver, who immediately alerted authorities.

Our Safe Schools department and Ocala Police responded to the bus stop, confiscated the weapon, and now has the student in custody.

Fortunately, no one was injured during this incident.

This student now faces serious discipline and legal consequences.

Parents, please consider this an opportunity to discuss with your students the importance of making positive decisions that have good outcomes.

We’re grateful our students saw something and said something.”

