Child hurt after man shoots through apartment door in Winter Springs, police say

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Police in Winter Springs are investigating a shooting that injured a child.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon at an apartment complex on Mowbry Lane.

Police haven’t released many details about the shooting, but said the child is expected to be OK.

Investigators said a man started banging on the door of an apartment at one of the units at the back of the complex.

Then, the man shot through the door, and the bullet hit a child inside.

Police have not revealed the child’s age, or the age of the shooter, or if there is any relationship with anyone inside the apartment.

Neighbors didn’t want to go on camera about what happened, but one man called it chaos.

He said this is the second time he’s seen violence in the complex, but nothing has been as serious as this shooting.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

