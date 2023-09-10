Have you seen her? Apopka police ask for help finding missing 18-year-old woman

APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka police are asking for help finding a missing woman last seen on Saturday.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Officers said Lee Nixoniasky Leclerc, 18, was last seen in her ring residence camera leaving around 5 a.m.
Police said she was last seen wearing a white top with dark pants and a bonnet on her head, and her ears pierced.
Leclerc is 5 foot tall and weighs 120 pounds, officers said.
Read: FHP: 2 dead in I-75 crash, southbound lanes shut down
According to a news release, she left a note with suicidal intentions but didn’t state her means.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757.
Read: Man accused of vandalizing Apopka gravesites released from jail
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group