Have you seen her? Apopka police ask for help finding missing 18-year-old woman

APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka police are asking for help finding a missing woman last seen on Saturday.

Officers said Lee Nixoniasky Leclerc, 18, was last seen in her ring residence camera leaving around 5 a.m.

Police said she was last seen wearing a white top with dark pants and a bonnet on her head, and her ears pierced.

Leclerc is 5 foot tall and weighs 120 pounds, officers said.

According to a news release, she left a note with suicidal intentions but didn’t state her means.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757.

