Local

FHP: 2 dead in I-75 crash, southbound lanes shut down

By Nicolle Osorio, WFTV.com

Teacher accused of child abuse Authorities arrested a Florida school teacher on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, two days after she was named her school's "Teacher of the Year," according to WJAX-TV. (m-gucci/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

By Nicolle Osorio, WFTV.com

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 75 Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Troopers said the crash was reported in the southbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 372.

All southbound lanes near the Marion and Alachua county line are closed, officials said.

According to a news release, a semi-truck that was hauling cars overturned on the west shoulder.

Tropics update: Lee remains Cat 3 storm

Troopers said two people who were in a minivan involved in the crash died.

Southbound traffic is being detoured off at these locations:

  • CR 234
  • Williston Road

FHP advises drivers to seek other routes until further notice.

Read: Volusia County deputies search for man accused of child abuse, domestic battery

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read