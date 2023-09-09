FHP: 2 dead in I-75 crash, southbound lanes shut down

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 75 Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash was reported in the southbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 372.
All southbound lanes near the Marion and Alachua county line are closed, officials said.
According to a news release, a semi-truck that was hauling cars overturned on the west shoulder.
Troopers said two people who were in a minivan involved in the crash died.
Southbound traffic is being detoured off at these locations:
- CR 234
- Williston Road
FHP advises drivers to seek other routes until further notice.
Updated: Crash in Marion County on I-75 South, beyond MM 372, and traffic backed up to Alachua/Marion County Line. All lanes closed. Last updated at 07:10 PM. https://t.co/3FmSnumbeS— FL511 I-75 (@fl511_i75) September 9, 2023
