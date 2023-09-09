Tropics update: Lee remains Cat 3 storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Eyes remain on the tropics Saturday as Hurricane Lee continues to move on a WNW path.

Hurricane Lee remains a Category 3 storm.

5pm AST Saturday Sep 9: Here are the latest Key Messages for #Hurricane #Lee.



Hazardous beach conditions expected around western Atlantic through next week. Still too soon to know level of impacts, if any, on US E Coast, Canada, & Bermuda next week.https://t.co/w5INoaiBVp pic.twitter.com/8WMya8SbWk — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 9, 2023

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said Lee is expected to stay 500 miles or farther off our East Florida Coast.

But beach conditions will likely suffer as we will still get the wave action.

Rip currents and wave heights will build next week.

Stay safe at the beaches and near lifeguards!

It’s too soon to know what impacts, if any, will be in store for Bermuda, the Northeast U.S. Coast, or Atlantic Canada as a result of Lee.

