Some storms possible Saturday evening; see your forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a good morning!

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said that Orlando’s Executive Airport dipped below 70 degrees Saturday morning for the first time since early June.

It’s a sign that Fall is approaching!

We still managed to see the 90s this afternoon in most Orlando neighborhoods.

Through Saturday evening, spotty storms are possible in a few locations.

Sunday afternoon will also see a few storms, with a higher chance Monday afternoon.

It felt cooler this morning...I did put on long sleeves LOL pic.twitter.com/7KYvpMawED — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) September 9, 2023

