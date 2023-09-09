Some storms possible Saturday evening; see your forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a good morning!
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Meteorologist George Waldenberger said that Orlando’s Executive Airport dipped below 70 degrees Saturday morning for the first time since early June.
It’s a sign that Fall is approaching!
Read: ULA scrubs Saturday launch of Atlas V rocket from Space Coast
We still managed to see the 90s this afternoon in most Orlando neighborhoods.
Through Saturday evening, spotty storms are possible in a few locations.
Sunday afternoon will also see a few storms, with a higher chance Monday afternoon.
WATCH: Week 3: Football Friday Night on 9
It felt cooler this morning...I did put on long sleeves LOL pic.twitter.com/7KYvpMawED— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) September 9, 2023
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group