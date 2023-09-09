ULA scrubs Saturday launch of Atlas V rocket from Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The United Launch Alliance has delayed a Saturday morning rocket launch from our Space Coast.

The Atlas V was set to blast off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 8:51 a.m.

But ULA announced shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday that it would stand down for the day due to an issue found during a prelaunch ordnance circuit continuity check.

The launch is now planned for Sun., Sept. 10 at 8:47 a.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. https://t.co/Ai6FpF9555 — ULA (@ulalaunch) September 9, 2023

Officials said they will again attempt to launch the Atlas V at 8:47 a.m. on Sunday., Sept. 10.

The launch will be in support of the SILENTBARKER/NROL-107, a joint mission between the National Reconnaissance Office and the U.S. Space Force.

Officials said the mission will help “capability to improve space domain awareness.”

This launch was originally delayed because of Tropical Storm Idalia.

