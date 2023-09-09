Juvenile shot through an apartment door in Winter Springs, police say

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A juvenile was shot through an apartment door in Winter Springs Friday, police said.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex at 32 Mowbray Lane Friday afternoon.

Police said a man was banging on the door and then shot through that door, hitting a juvenile inside the apartment.

According to a news release, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Winter Springs Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Winter Springs police at 407-327-7575.

