Deputies: Seminole County mom left 2 kids in car while shoplifting from Target

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County woman was arrested Thursday, accused of leaving two kids in her car while she spent nearly an hour stealing from a local Target store.

Two Seminole County deputies responded to the Target on Lake Mary Blvd. in Lake Mary just after 5 p.m. Thursday to investigate a shoplifting report.

A store employee pointed the responding deputies towards 31-year-old Latasha Brooks, who the employee recognized from previous thefts at the store.

Deputies were told Brooks had entered the store with one child but left two others in her car in the parking lot.

The employee told deputies Brooks was seen putting items in her cart from the infant apparel, entertainment, and grocery departments, then going to the self-checkout section where she scanned some items but didn’t scan others.

The Target worker told deputies Brooks then walked towards the entrance without attempting to pay for the other items in the cart, valued at a total of approximately $260.

About 45 minutes after entering the store, deputies say Brooks attempted to leave but was stopped by the Target employee.

One of the responding deputies checked Brooks’ car, which wasn’t running, and found two children inside waiting for her to leave the store.

Brooks was arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and petty theft. She has since been released on a total of $5,000 bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, the children were placed in the care of a relative.

