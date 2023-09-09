Police: 3 injured after 3-car crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Three people are injured after a 3-car crash in Ocala, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Officials said the crash happened near the 2300 block of NW 10th St.

Three people were taken to the hospital with one person in critical condition, police said.

Read: ‘Kennel cough’ outbreak forces Orange County Animal Services to suspend dog intakes

Officials said traffic lanes in both directions of NW 10 St. are currently closed.

No further information has been released at this time.

Read: Deputies: Seminole County mom left 2 kids in car while shoplifting from Target





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group