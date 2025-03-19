Local

Childcare worker charged with abuse in Brevard County

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Savannah Keys booking photo Melbourne Police Dept. has charged Keys with child abuse. (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A woman is in jail in the Brevard County after police charged her with child abuse.

Savannah Morgan Keys worked at “Jelly Bean Junction Early Learning Center” on New York Avenue in Melbourne.

Melbourne police said the owner of the business called them claiming that Keys had recently pulled a child by his arm and threw him to the ground.

Police said they obtained video showing the child throw a plastic box before Keys got aggressive.

Keys has since been fired from the childcare facility.

She is being held without bond at the Brevard County Jail.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read