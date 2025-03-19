Childcare worker charged with abuse in Brevard County

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A woman is in jail in the Brevard County after police charged her with child abuse.

Savannah Morgan Keys worked at “Jelly Bean Junction Early Learning Center” on New York Avenue in Melbourne.

Melbourne police said the owner of the business called them claiming that Keys had recently pulled a child by his arm and threw him to the ground.

Police said they obtained video showing the child throw a plastic box before Keys got aggressive.

Keys has since been fired from the childcare facility.

She is being held without bond at the Brevard County Jail.

