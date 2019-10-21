Children, 245 animals found in 'deplorable living conditions' at Edgewater home

EDGEWATER, Fla. - Police found a disturbing sight Sunday when they performed a well-being check at an Edgewater home.
Officers were called to the home on Royal Palm Drive to check on three children ages 8, 9 and 10, when they found 245 animals of various species housed on the property, a news release said.
"It was immediately evident neither the children, nor the animals were being cared for properly. The residence was in deplorable living conditions," the release said.
On the property, officers said they found four dogs, two cats, nine guinea pigs (1 dead), 12 rabbits, four hamsters, 10 sugar gliders, 14 birds, a gecko, a tortoise, a hedgehog, a bearded dragon, a leopard spotted gecko, 95 mice, and 60 adult rats and 23 baby rats.
"Officers observed a dead guinea pig in a cage, rotting food, animal feces and urine throughout the residence," the release said.
Melissa Hamilton, Greg Nelson and Susan Nelson were charged with three counts of child abuse and 66 counts of animal cruelty, police said.
"The animals were brought to the Edgewater Animal Shelter. The shelter is in need of donations, which can be dropped off at 605 Mango Tree Drive in Edgewater," the release said.
The children were removed from the home by the Department of Children and Family and were placed in the custody of a family member.
These are the conditions inside a home on Royal Palm Drive .@CityofEdgewater PD found an 8, 9 & 10 year old children living with 245 animals. PD says the home was filled rotting food, feces and urine. There was also a dead Guinea pig in a cage pic.twitter.com/5K8MzO3b4B— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) October 21, 2019
