Teenager dies in Indian River during camping trip in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 16-year-old boy from Paisley died Saturday after being found unresponsive in the Indian River during a group camping and fishing trip. Detectives are currently investigating the death.

Detectives found Hunter McKelvin face-down in water Saturday near an island east of Maynard May Park in Edgewater. No injuries or suspicious circumstances were reported during initial investigation, which is ongoing.

McKelvin was on a group camping and fishing trip when friends found him in the water, performed CPR, and used a boat to take him to Maynard May Park for emergency responders.

Officers from the Edgewater Police Department, along with EMS personnel, quickly stepped in to provide medical care at the park and safely transported the teenager to the hospital. McKelvin was pronounced deceased at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office issued a statement extending condolences to McKelvin’s parents, family members and friends.

