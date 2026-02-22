Orange County man arrested for allegedly killing wife

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An 80-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in relation to the shooting death of his wife in Orange County.

William Elwood Simmons made his first court appearance shortly after noon on the same day, facing a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Investigators identified the victim as 83-year-old Nancy Lee Simmons and confirmed she was the suspect’s wife. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area at approximately 5:20 p.m. after receiving a man down call.

Upon arrival, law enforcement located the victim and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has not released further information regarding a possible motive or the specific circumstances leading up to the gunfire.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group