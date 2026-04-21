Chipotle brings back best-selling Honey Chicken with $0 delivery deal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Chipotle Mexican Grill is bringing back its Chipotle Honey Chicken after the item became the company’s best-selling limited-time offering last year.

The protein returns to restaurants across the U.S. on April 28, according to the company.

Chipotle said the chicken is made with grilled chicken marinated in chipotle peppers and finished with honey, creating a sweet-and-spicy flavor profile often described as “swicy.”

Chipotle Honey Chicken is back

The company said the item generated the highest order rates of any limited-time menu offering in its history when it debuted in 2025.

For the first time, customers will also be able to order Chipotle Honey Chicken in the chain’s High Protein Cup, a protein-focused menu option introduced as part of broader menu changes.

To promote the return, Chipotle is offering $0 delivery fees on qualifying Chipotle Honey Chicken orders placed through its app and website from April 28 through May 11.

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