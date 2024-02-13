Chocolate prices surge ahead of Valentine’s Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers will probably notice their favorite chocolate is more expensive this Valentine’s Day.

Cocoa prices are surging so high even the biggest chocolate makers are struggling to stay profitable.

Officials said climate issues in West Africa are damaging crop yields, constraining cocoa supply and causing prices to soar.

Cocoa futures doubled in the past year and surged 40% since January.

