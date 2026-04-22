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Chuck E. Cheese launches sensory-friendly birthday parties for children with autism

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Chuck E. Cheese launches sensory-friendly birthday parties for children with autism
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Many children with autism find birthday parties overwhelming because of sensory sensitivities, Chuck E. Cheese says.

To address this, Chuck E. Cheese partnered with Autism Speaks to launch “Sensory Sensitive Birthdays” during World Autism Month.

The parties include sensory-friendly adjustments—dimmed lighting and lower arcade game volumes—so families can tailor the environment to their child.

The program expands on existing sensory-sensitive events that offer a quieter, less stimulating atmosphere.

Chris Redding, a Florida parent of a child with autism, said birthday parties can be tough for some families.

“Birthday parties aren’t always a celebration—they can also be stressful,” Redding said.

The goal is a more inclusive environment, so children with sensory sensitivities can participate in birthday celebrations.

The sensory-friendly birthday option is now available at select locations.

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Beatriz Oliveira

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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