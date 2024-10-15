Chuck Norris fights back, helping hurricane victims in Central Florida

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — In the wake of destruction Hurricane Milton left across Florida, legendary actor and martial artist Chuck Norris is fighting back and helping the people of Seminole County.
On Tuesday, the Seminole County Office of Emergency Management received a semi-truck of water delivered to Harvest Time International to help those in need.
The delivery was made possible thanks to a partnership between U.S. Representative Cory Mills and legendary actor, martial artist and tough guy.
Norris’ water donation included 24 pallets of CForce water, from his ranch in Texas.
According to the companies website: “CForce doesn’t flow from the ground—it bursts from an artesian aquifer with the same unharnessed power and intensity you’d expect from Chuck Norris’ roundhouse kick.”
