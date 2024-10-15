‘We need help’: Orange City residents stuck in flooded neighborhood after Hurricane Milton

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Parts of Central Florida will still see the flooding from Hurricane Milton get even worse in the coming weeks.

One flooded-out area affected by Milton is Orange City, especially along Miller Road and as the St. Johns River continues to rise.

Neighbors said they now have a fireman who kayaks to work every day and another neighbor who dug a walking trail through their yard so others can go through.

“We need help,” said Monica Emerson. “We have people here stranded.”

Emerson drove our Channel 9 crew in her pickup truck across the flooded street, which was impassable for our news car.

Another neighbor, Tony Frank, said if it weren’t for helpful people, he’d be stranded without groceries.

Every day since Milton made landfall, Frank said he has watched the water inch closer to his home.

Some neighbors choose to leave, concerned that the water will only rise.

“I’m moving out of my home tonight so I can take my kids to school tomorrow,” Emerson said. “I can’t travel through that road every day to take these kids back to school.”

Others said they are securing their homes and hope the county will step in.

Emerson and Frank said they have contacted the county, but were told right now, they just have to wait it out.

“We’re not demanding anything because we know there’s other immediate priorities,” Emerson said. “But we would like some communication as far as what is going to be done and what is the expectation so that we can continue our lives.”

