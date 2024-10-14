Hurricane repairs? Watch out for scammers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scammers are likely already looking to take advantage of storm victims from Hurricane Milton.

They target Florida after every hurricane that blows through the Sunshine State, and people can lose a lot of money if they’re not careful.

The scammers may claim they can repair a roof or other damage, but they may not be licensed or even have any intention of repairing. Right now, people are desperate to get their homes fixed and could get burned if they pay scammers who won’t do the work or will do a poor job.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Giovani Villarreal stood outside his parents’ house in Altamonte Springs and looked at the flooding damage. The home is located right on the Little Wekiva River.

Read: 9 tips about insurance after Hurricane Milton

“I mean, at least, at least the houses are still standing. But this is definitely not what we wanted,” Villarreal told Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal.

The damage to homes for some is catastrophic, but even those with smaller repairs often need help getting their homes back to normal following a storm.

Lisa Pate with the Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association warned hurricanes always bring out aggressive roofers and other contractors who are looking to cash in on desperate people.

Read: How to check if you are eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Milton

Pate said, “I would urge consumers to be cautious of the companies that come in and saturate neighborhoods, going door to door.”

She pointed out that many of the unscrupulous contractors come from out of state and many of them are unlicensed.

“Which also means that that work is not permitted and it hasn’t been inspected by a building official,” Pate added.

Read: Cold front moves in this week, tropics remain active

She recommended people contact their insurance agent before hiring anyone to verify the repairs are going to be covered. Also, some insurance companies only work with approved contractors. So, homeowners don’t want to sign a contract with someone their insurance company won’t approve.

The state is also warning to be on alert for anyone who advertises without a license number, requests cash, full payment up front or who uses high-pressure sales tactics.

It’s also best to get at least three quotes and don’t sign a contract on the spot especially if the homeowner is working with someone going door-to-door.

Lisa Pate said, “Do your due diligence, just to be careful. There are so many storm chasers out there.”

Florida’s Disaster Contractors Network is a good place to start the vetting process. You can find that here: DCNOnline - Home Page The website lists licensed contractors and suppliers. Only contractors in good standing with the state are included. You can also contact the state’s Department of Financial Services Insurance Fraud Hotline if you fall victim to a post-storm scam. The phone number is: 1-800-378-0445.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group