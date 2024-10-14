Cold front moves in this week, tropics remain active

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is experiencing great weather on Monday with low humidity and warm temperature with a high of 87 degrees.

A cold front is moving into our area on Wednesday and that will knock high temperatures down into the 70s.

Channel 9 continues to monitor river flooding through this week.

One tropical disturbance will continue to move west. It won’t develop over the next couple days because of dry air.

However, as it gets closer to land, conditions become more conducive for development. The hope is that another front will steer that away.

