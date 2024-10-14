Melbourne officers investigate fatal motorcycle crash along Melbourne Avenue

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department is investigating what caused a fatal motorcycle accident over the weekend.

Officers said they responded to the crash on Saturday, Oct. 12, near Melbourne Avenue and Melbourne Court.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the driver of the 2005 Honda motorcycle and a passenger had sustained critical injuries from the crash.

Officers believe the motorcycle left the roadway at a curve on Melbourne Avenue, tossing both the motorcycle driver and its passenger.

Emergency crews took the driver to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Investigators said it did not appear the driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Melbourne Police did not provide any updates on the condition of the passenger.

The Melbourne Traffic Enforcement Unit asks that anyone who saw what led to the crash or has any information regarding this investigation call Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Goetsch at (321) 616-6088.

