Arrests made in fatal shooting of 87-year-old at Lake County gas station

LEESBURG, Fla. — An 87-year-old man who was shot at a Leesburg gas station has died, police said.

Two people are under arrest and a third suspect on the loose, following the fatal shooting.

The shooting happened on Sept. 28 at the Citgo gas station, located 2101 West Main Street in Leesburg.

Investigators said three suspects approached a vehicle at the gas pump, one of the suspects walked towards the driver’s side, and the other two remained on the passenger side. After a confrontation, the driver was shot, and the suspects ran from the scene, police said.

On Oct. 6, around 9:30 p.m., police were notified that the victim, Clarence Ervin, passed away form the injuries he sustained during the shooting.

On Friday, police arrested Kenneth Bailer, 22, and Craig Stevenson Jr., 22, for their role in the shooting and charged them both with capital murder and aggravated battery on a person over 65.

The third person involved has also been identified, and detectives are currently working with the State Attorney’s Office to obtain an arrest warrant for that suspect, police said.

