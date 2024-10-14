Here’s how Hurricane Milton impacted gasoline supplies and prices in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s gas prices appear to be holding steady on the heels of Hurricane Milton.

AAA said as the fuel supply chain recovers from the effects of storm, prices at the pump are comparable to one week ago.

On Monday, the state’s average landed $3.10 per gallon.

That’s roughly 5 cents less than a month ago and 27 cents less than a year ago, according to AAA.

The auto club said a surge in demand, coupled with storm-related power loss, led to temporary gasoline outages across parts of Central Florida.

About 20% of gas stations in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties did not not have gasoline as of Sunday night, AAA said.

But conditions continue to improve and officials said supplies should be back to normal levels in these areas by Wednesday.

