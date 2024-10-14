FHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing on I-95 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say a man died after crashing his motorcycle along Interstate-95 in Volusia County Sunday night.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on the southbound entrance ramp from State Road-44, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the motorcyclist went off the ramp on a right-hand curve in the roadway near mile marker 249.

He struck a power pole and fell from his bike, troopers say.

First responders rushed him to Halifax Health Medical Center, but he died.

FHP said the man, 35, was not wearing a helmet.

Investigators did not release his name but said he lived in Edgewater.

The crash remains under investigation.

