Suspect arrested, accused of shooting Florida corrections officer at gas station, officials say

Update:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a suspect accused of shooting a Florida corrections officer was arrested Sunday.

Demaurea Grant, 29, is accused of shooting and killing Officer Brad McNew at a gas station on Saturday.

ARREST FOR MURDER OF CORRECTIONS OFFICER BRAD MCNEW



At 7:30AM this morning, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Demaurea Grant, 29, in Gastonia, North Carolina for the brutal murder of JSO Corrections Officer Brad McNew. McNew tried to help a woman who was with grant… pic.twitter.com/9mZLotUfYD — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 13, 2024

Previous story:

An off-duty Jacksonville corrections officer was fatally shot early Saturday morning at a Love’s gas station near Jacksonville International Airport following a violent domestic dispute, as reported by our sister station Action News Jax.

Sheriff T.K. Waters announced that the suspect remains at large, prompting a nationwide manhunt.

Jacksonville Sheriff Waters reported that the incident occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m. A violent dispute between a Black male (suspect) and a White female escalated inside a black Mustang at the gas pumps on Duval Road and International Airport Boulevard.

During the argument, the male suspect was seen by witnesses getting out of the vehicle from the passenger seat and walking around to the driver’s side. He then reportedly placed a black handgun on the hood of the car before forcefully pulling the woman out of the driver’s seat, violently throwing her against the vehicle and the ground.

Corrections officer Brad McNew, a 24-year veteran with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO), had just reportedly finished his shift when he heard the noise and went to check on the woman.

According to Sheriff Waters, McNew asked if she was okay, but the male suspect approached him and stated it was “family business.”

The argument between the man and the woman reportedly continued to escalate. At one point, the suspect pointed his gun at McNew but did not fire. The woman appeared to attempt to restrain the man, but they eventually got into a black 2000s model Ford Mustang, with the woman behind the wheel. As they drove away, the suspect leaned out of the window and fired multiple shots, striking McNew.

McNew was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Sheriff Waters confirmed that McNew was not in uniform at the time of the incident.

JSO reports that the entire incident unfolded in under five minutes.

The suspect was last seen around 2:00 a.m. heading northbound on Main Street toward Nassau County. Their vehicle was a black Mustang with a North Carolina license plate RHL4285.

Sheriff Waters described the suspect as armed and dangerous, urging the public not to approach him and to immediately contact law enforcement if spotted. Sheriff Waters stated that this has turned into a nationwide search, and they have some good information to work with based on the tags.

JSO continues to investigate the incident and asks anyone with information to call 911.

This marks the first JSO officer killed by an act of violence since 1995.

Sheriff Waters said in a released social media statement, “We are devastated by the brutal and senseless murder of one of our brave officers, who was taken from us while selflessly serving and protecting our community. This is an attack not only on our agency but on the very fabric of law and order. We will stop at nothing to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure they face the full weight of the law. Our fallen officer’s sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we stand united in our commitment to honor his memory by relentlessly pursuing justice.”

On October 12, 2024, Sheriff T.K. Waters, alongside Undersheriff Shawn Coarsey, joined Chief of Investigation Alan Parker to provide details leading up to the murder of one of our Corrections Officers.



At approximately 1:20 a.m., in the 12900 block of Duval Road, a black Mustang… pic.twitter.com/SdS6V0jYSw — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 12, 2024

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan released a statement to Action News Jax, stating, “My heart is with the family of Officer Bradley McNew and the entire JSO community after he was taken from them so suddenly and tragically last night. Jacksonville will always be grateful for the heroism he showed while off duty and for his 24 years of service to our city. Officer McNew and his family are in our prayers.”

My heart is with the family of Officer Bradley McNew and the entire JSO community after he was taken from them so suddenly and tragically last night. Jacksonville will always be grateful for the heroism he showed while off duty and for his 24 years of service to our city. Officer… https://t.co/Ao2bN8dAeT — Mayor Donna Deegan (@MayorDeegan) October 12, 2024

