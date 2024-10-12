These Florida schools return to class after Hurricane Milton

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Florida picks up the pieces from Hurricane Milton’s aftermath, school districts, colleges, and universities return to the classroom.

Many Central Florida school districts said Monday, Oct. 14, was a student holiday/teacher workday.

Here is the list below:

Brevard County

Brevard Public Schools said that crews have completed a sweep of campuses and found no significant damage. They plan to resume classes on Tuesday, Oct. 15, as Monday is a teacher workday and student holiday.

Flagler County

Flagler Schools said on its website that Monday, Oct. 14 is a Hurricane Helene makeup day.

Lake County

Lake County school officials said they plan to have students, teachers, and employees back on Monday, Oct. 14.

We hope everyone fared well during the storm. Friday, 10/11, remains a pre-scheduled day off for students and a virtual planning day for teachers. All 247 employees should report to work Friday if you can do so safely. pic.twitter.com/n3QHSrBqZs — Lake County Schools (@lakeschools) October 10, 2024

Orange County

Orange County Public Schools said Monday, Oct 14, is a teacher workday/student holiday.

Extracurricular and after-school activities will resume on Oct. 14.

The school district plans to have students return on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

OCPS said there will only be one makeup day on Friday, Oct. 25, as that is one of the bad weather days.

Read: OCPS announces a make up day due to Helene and Milton closures

Osceola County

The Osceola County School District said Monday, Oct. 14, is a scheduled teacher workday/student holiday, so classes will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Marion County

Marion County Public Schools said that many campuses are without power.

Crews will continue to assess throughout the weekend.

The district plans to reopen Monday as planned.

Following Hurricane Milton, we continue to assess storm damage and utility conditions on our campuses. At this time, multiple campuses are without power but our crews will continue their assessments through the weekend and we plan to reopen Monday on normal schedules as planned. — Marion County Public Schools (@MarionCountyK12) October 10, 2024

Read: 9 tips about insurance after Hurricane Milton

Seminole County

Seminole County Public Schools said Monday, Oct. 14 is a teacher work day/student holiday.

School officials said campuses will welcome back students on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Sumter County

Sumter County Public Schools said any updates to school schedules will be posted on the website, school signs and ParentSquare.

Read: AdventHealth partners with WFTV and CMG radio stations to offer free cell phone charging stations

Volusia County

Volusia County Public Schools said the district plans to return on Monday, Oct. 14, a teacher workday/student holiday.

The grading period will end on Oct. 17, and the next marking period will start Oct. 18.

Makeup days will be decided soon.

Read: Hurricane Milton: Here’s when your trash will be collected

Colleges/universities

University of Central Florida

The University of Central Florida said the campus reopened normally on Saturday, Oct. 12, with time for the UCF football game against Cincinnati.

Classes will resume on Monday, Oct. 14.

#UCFAlert: @UCF will reopen for normal operations Oct. 12 with classes resuming Oct. 14. Visit https://t.co/smLtaamyBf for resources and support. pic.twitter.com/Z8uagX1Qh5 — UCF Police Department (@UCFPolice) October 11, 2024

Stetson University

Stetson University said power was restored to the DeLand campus except for two residential buildings.

Duke Energy anticipates this will be fixed by midnight on Sunday.

Stetson plans to resume campus operations on Monday, Oct. 14 at 8 a.m. Classes will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Valencia College

Valencia College will reopen on Saturday, Oct. 12, and all scheduled classes and weekend services will resume.

Read: Six additional Monday Night Football games will simulcast on Channel 9

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group