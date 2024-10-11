Local

Six additional Monday Night Football games will simulcast on Channel 9

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Monday Night Football Schedule (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 will simulcast six Monday Night Football games, in addition to the previous 11 NFL games that were announced.

These six games have been added to the 2024 Monday Night Football simulcast slate:

  • Monday, October 14, 2024
    • Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets
    • Live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
    • 8:00 - aprx 11:15 PM ET / 5:00 - aprx. 8:15 PM PT
  • Monday, October 21, 2024
    • Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    • Live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

    • 8:00 - aprx 11:15 PM ET / 5:00 - aprx. 8:15 PM PT
  • Monday, November 4, 2024
    • Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Kansas City Chiefs
    • Live from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
    • 8:00 - aprx 11:15 PM ET / 5:00 - aprx. 8:15 PM PT
  • Monday, November 18, 2024
    • Houston Texans @ Dallas Cowboys
    • Live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

    • 8:00 - aprx 11:15 PM ET / 5:00 - aprx. 8:15 PM PT
  • Monday, November 25, 2024
    • Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Chargers
    • Live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
    • 8:00 - aprx 11:15 PM ET / 5:00 - aprx. 8:15 PM PT
  • Monday, December 23, 2024
    • New Orleans Saints @ Green Bay Packers
    • Live from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
    • 8:00 - aprx 11:15 PM ET / 5:00 - aprx. 8:15 PM PT

