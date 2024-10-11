Six additional Monday Night Football games will simulcast on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 will simulcast six Monday Night Football games, in addition to the previous 11 NFL games that were announced.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
These six games have been added to the 2024 Monday Night Football simulcast slate:
- Monday, October 14, 2024
- Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets
- Live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- 8:00 - aprx 11:15 PM ET / 5:00 - aprx. 8:15 PM PT
- Monday, October 21, 2024
- Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
Read: Orlando Pride wins first NWSL Shield award in club history
- 8:00 - aprx 11:15 PM ET / 5:00 - aprx. 8:15 PM PT
- Monday, November 4, 2024
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Kansas City Chiefs
- Live from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- 8:00 - aprx 11:15 PM ET / 5:00 - aprx. 8:15 PM PT
- Monday, November 18, 2024
- Houston Texans @ Dallas Cowboys
- Live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Read: Flooding along St. Johns River remains major concern after Hurricane Milton
- 8:00 - aprx 11:15 PM ET / 5:00 - aprx. 8:15 PM PT
- Monday, November 25, 2024
- Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Chargers
- Live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- 8:00 - aprx 11:15 PM ET / 5:00 - aprx. 8:15 PM PT
- Monday, December 23, 2024
- New Orleans Saints @ Green Bay Packers
- Live from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- 8:00 - aprx 11:15 PM ET / 5:00 - aprx. 8:15 PM PT
Read: Coast Guard rescues man clinging to cooler 30 miles off Florida’s coast
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group