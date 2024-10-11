Six additional Monday Night Football games will simulcast on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 will simulcast six Monday Night Football games, in addition to the previous 11 NFL games that were announced.

These six games have been added to the 2024 Monday Night Football simulcast slate:

Monday, October 14, 2024

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets



Live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey



8:00 - aprx 11:15 PM ET / 5:00 - aprx. 8:15 PM PT

Monday, October 21, 2024

Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

8:00 - aprx 11:15 PM ET / 5:00 - aprx. 8:15 PM PT

Monday, November 4, 2024

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Kansas City Chiefs



Live from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri



8:00 - aprx 11:15 PM ET / 5:00 - aprx. 8:15 PM PT

Monday, November 18, 2024

Houston Texans @ Dallas Cowboys



Live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

8:00 - aprx 11:15 PM ET / 5:00 - aprx. 8:15 PM PT

Monday, November 25, 2024

Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Chargers



Live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California



8:00 - aprx 11:15 PM ET / 5:00 - aprx. 8:15 PM PT

Monday, December 23, 2024

New Orleans Saints @ Green Bay Packers



Live from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin



8:00 - aprx 11:15 PM ET / 5:00 - aprx. 8:15 PM PT

