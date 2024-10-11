OCPS announces a make up day due to Helene and Milton closures

ORLANDO, Fla. — Due to Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Orange County Public Schools has announced make up days for time missed due to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The district said the two back-to-back hurricanes impacted instructional time and that the district will have to make up one of the four days missed so far this school year.

The make day will be in two weeks on Friday, Oct. 25.

Due to the number of instructional minutes in our students’ schedule we will only need to make up one of the four days missed due to Hurricane’s Helene and Milton. The make-up day for today will be Friday, Oct. 25 as published in the prioritized bad weather days. pic.twitter.com/jFFDYPF6Ug — ocpsnews (@OCPSnews) October 11, 2024

