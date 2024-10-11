Local

OCPS announces a make up day due to Helene and Milton closures

By WFTV.com News Staff

Orange County Public Schools

By WFTV.com News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — Due to Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Orange County Public Schools has announced make up days for time missed due to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

The district said the two back-to-back hurricanes impacted instructional time and that the district will have to make up one of the four days missed so far this school year.

The make day will be in two weeks on Friday, Oct. 25.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read