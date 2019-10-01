  • Citrus Parade ends in Orange County after nearly four decades

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida tradition for nearly four decades has come to an end.

    Florida Citrus Sports announced Tuesday afternoon that last year's Citrus Parade was the last.

    The parade has graced Orange Avenue for the past 39 years.

    Florida Citrus Sports said it was one of only a handful of remaining bowl game parades in America, but it can no longer justify the investment needed to put it on.

    “It is with a heavy heart and a deep sense of appreciation that we have made the decision to discontinue staging the Orlando Citrus Parade after 39 years,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

