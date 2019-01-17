City of Orlando to install parking boxes for Lime bikes

ORLANDO, Fl. - Changes are coming to help crack down on some of the parking of Lime bicycles that have created an inconvience for some Orlando residents.
The electric bikes are meant to serve as an easier method for some to get around the city by the use of a phone app, but lately the way the bikes have been parked has caused concern for some.
"With Lime, you can just leave it, take it," said rider Britt Blakey. "It's great."
Others don't think it's so great.
The City of Orlando has received over two dozen complaints about the bicycles, with the most common being that the bikes are blocking sidewalks or ramps.
The city said that it will be installing parking boxes that outline where bikes can be docked. The move is not meant to be a response to the complaints, but rather a better way to accomadate bicyclists and enhance dockless bike sharing options.
The painted bike squares should cost between $16,000 and $22,000. Those costs are being covered by dockless permit fees and Orlando's bike plan fund.
